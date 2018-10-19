Pulse.ng logo
Enjoy MAXimum benefits for less with GOtv

Enjoy MAXimum benefits for less with GOtv

Reconnect your GOtv Plus and enjoy rich programmes on FOX, ROK2, Starlife, BET, CBS Reality, Supersport Select 4 and Supersport Select 5, which is home of Serie A.

Enjoy MAXimum benefits for less with GOtv

You can now enjoy loads of maximum entertainment on GOtv MAX from 19th to 26th, October, 2018, when you pay for your GOtv Plus subscription.

Reconnect your GOtv Plus and enjoy rich programmes on FOX, ROK2, Starlife, BET, CBS Reality, Supersport Select 4 and Supersport Select 5, which is home of Serie A.

It’s an open week filled with valuable entertainment, and it’s all for your enjoyment and pleasure.

So? Hurry now, reconnect your GOtv Plus and access all the TV series, all the Serie A games, more drama, reality shows, epic Talk shows and movies on GOtv MAX.

Continue enjoying GOtv MAX by staying connected with only N3,200 per month.

You can get your GOtv decoder and GOtenna plus one month GOtv MAX subscription for N6,900. 

GOtv… live it, love it.

 

McDowell’s No.1 whisky changes to Mr. Dowell’s
Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time
Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time
At US Embassy, Man discovers all four children are not his
Paternity Fraud: Man discovers all four children are not his via compulsory DNA test at US Embassy
Yahoo boy buys house and shop, his father reports him to EFCC
Father reports his Yahoo boy son to EFCC after he buys a house and shop
