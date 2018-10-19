Enjoy MAXimum benefits for less with GOtv

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

You can now enjoy loads of maximum entertainment on GOtv MAX from 19th to 26th, October, 2018, when you pay for your GOtv Plus subscription.

Reconnect your GOtv Plus and enjoy rich programmes on FOX, ROK2, Starlife, BET, CBS Reality, Supersport Select 4 and Supersport Select 5, which is home of Serie A.

It’s an open week filled with valuable entertainment, and it’s all for your enjoyment and pleasure.

So? Hurry now, reconnect your GOtv Plus and access all the TV series, all the Serie A games, more drama, reality shows, epic Talk shows and movies on GOtv MAX.

Continue enjoying GOtv MAX by staying connected with only N3,200 per month.

You can get your GOtv decoder and GOtenna plus one month GOtv MAX subscription for N6,900.

GOtv… live it, love it.

This is a featured post