EFCC arraigns 24 suspected Yahoo boys from OOU, Open University

The students were arraigned over alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play (Instagram/instablog9ja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned 24 students of Olabisi Onabanjo University and National Open University over alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

The Ibadan office of the anti-graft agency arraigned 10 of them before Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court 2 sitting in Abeokuta on Monday, December 10, 2018.

The defendants arraigned before Justice Watilat are Agboola Taiwo, Adetayo Tade Ademiluyi, Rabiu Daniel, Sokoya Oluwaseyi, Fredrick Shaibu, Oshikoya Gbolahan, Adegbola Kazeem Aina, Ademosun Opeyemi, Tosin Awobona and Babarinde Jacob.

The other 14 arraigned before Justice M.S Abubakar of the Federal High Court 1 sitting in Abeokuta are Adeleke Oluwamayowa, Banjo Femi, Towolawi Olanrewaju, Tijani Babatunde, Sarafadeen Abibullahi, Adebowale Abimbola, Osunkoya Korede, Mufutau Yusuf Akorede, Salisu Ajibola, Olamikan Oluwasiji, Oduwole Gbenga, Damilare Adelaja, Bakare Azeez Adebola and Edward Ayodeji.

All defendants pleaded not guilty on the charges bordering on obtaining money by false pretense, impersonation, and possession of false documents leveled against them.

While 20 of the accused were granted bail on varying conditions, four of the initial 10 were denied bail.

The case of the initial 10 defendants was adjourned to January 28, 2019, while that of the 14 was adjourned to February 5, 6, 7 and 12, 2019.

