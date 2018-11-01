Dyslexia is a term used for a disorder that involves difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols.

news

What is dyslexia?

Although this condition does not affect general intelligence, Dyslexia is very common with children. A child who is dyslexic may have the following symptoms; late talking, learning new words slowly, inability to read or pronounce words correctly or a delay in learning how to read.

IS DYSLEXIA A MENTAL DISORDER?

No, dyslexia is not a mental disorder it is only a learning disability although the underdeveloped countries see dyslexia as a mental disorder hence taking anyone affected by this to the psychiatrist some even go to the extent of discouraging such children or individual from schooling and this normally causes shame and such kid or individual start seeing themselves as failure.

It has however been reported that about 30% of dyslectic individual drops out of high school and about 5% engage in drugs and alcohol due to depression, frustration, and criticism from both parent, peer group, teachers and society over their inability to learn. This, however, causes a low self-esteem in such people (about 70% of all juvenile delinquents have dyslexia).

Read Also: What you didn't know about this disorder

SYMPTOMS

Dyslexia doesn't have a particular symptom or sign that can show if a child is dyslexic. However, there are certain clues Dyslexic children show such as;

They sometime show signs of depression and low self esteem

and low self esteem Also they became unmotivated to learn and then develop dislike for school

to learn and then develop dislike for school The child may also show difficulty in learning to read despite close instructions.

despite close instructions. Having difficulty copying from the board

Delayed early speeches

early speeches Such child may not be able to remember content or understand what he sees or hear.

They may have emotional symptoms such as having problems interacting with peers and siblings.

WHAT CAUSES IT?

Researchers have shown that the causes of dyslexia varies according to the types of Dyslexia. Dyslexia is said to be caused by an in ability of the brain to process phonemes. However it is important to note that dyslexia is not caused by visual or hearing problems nor brain damage.

Is dyslexia a curse?

No! Dyslexia is not a curse or should be seen as a curse. Rather it should be seen as a blessing in disguise. Individuals with dyslexia think differently in a creative and natural way. They are normally good in the aspect of engineering, architecture, entrepreneurship, arts etc...in fact there are successful people who are Dyslexic people like; Steve Jobs the founder of Apple, Henry Ford owner of ford motor company, Bill Gates owner of Microsoft, Carlos Slim billionaire in Telecom, Warren Buffett most successful investor in the world etc.....

Read Also: Did you know that HIV positive couples can give birth to HIV negative child?

Can dyslexia be cured?

No! Dyslexia cannot be cured. It is a condition present at birth so therefore it cannot be prevented nor cured. However, most children with dyslexia can succeed in school with tutoring or a specialized education program. Ensure to consult your pediatrician if you notice any of the above symptoms. Also ensure to meet your child/children's teachers because they are the closest to get answers from. Finally the child can be tested to ensure if he/she has dyslexia. Through; hearing/listening to information (auditory), looking at information (visual), and through doing things (kinesthetic).

Dyslexia in the real world is a huge advantage if these children are picked up early and given the right support to focus on their strength.

Facts about Dyslexia

There are different types of dyslexia; primary, developmental, and Trauma dyslexia.

Developmental Dyslexia reduces as a child matures

The exact cause of dyslexia has not been fully known

Dyslexia can be related to hereditary factors

Early diagnosis of dyslexia involves noting a child's way of processing information by seeing, hearing and participating in every activities.

Written by Funmi Akintade.

I am funmi akintade, a freelance content writer and blogger. You can reach me at funmiakins40@gmail.com , instagram at fumeeakins, facebook at funmiakintade.