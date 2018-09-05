Pulse.ng logo
DStv Compact: Make the right choice today

DStv Compact Make the right choice today

It’s the same way, you don’t get great entertainment by chance. You get it by choice. When you choose a life of INtrigue, PAssion, DIscovery and Suspense, you choose a great life.

Choices we make every day may seem trivial, but if we really think hard about it they are powerful enough to influence our lives. A footballer doesn’t just become a great star by chance- he has to make that choice. You didn’t just happen to meet that urgent deadline, you made the choice.

With DStv Compact, you have over 120 channels to choose from and spoilt for choice with front-row football action from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga LIVE & in HD on SuperSport; you also get all the laughs, tears & thrills with perfectly picked local drama series & movies on Africa Magic channels + ROK channels; action-packed movies on M-Net action & Studio Universal; the best of Novellas on Zee World & Telemundo; pulse-raising documentaries on Nat Geo Wild and other dazzling Lifestyle channels, News, Music, Kids and more for only N6,800 monthly

The power of fun and affordability defines Compact; So, make the right choice today…. Choose More. Get DStv Compact

