Drug abuser reports dealer to police for selling fake substance to him

news

A Peruvian drug addict has taken his dissatisfaction from a drug dealer to the police after he was sold flour instead of cocaine.

According to a video shared online, the drug addict reported the case to a police officer on patrol after he was handed a plastic bag filled with white powder considered to be cocaine.

"I am from La Porra, I came to get my drugs, boss. And I want to file a report because they've given me flour, boss," the addict told the officer.

The disappointed police officer burst into laughter the moment the drug abuser begged him to help him get his supply of cocaine.

"Help me out with that, boss, because one comes here to get his drugs and they give you flour," he lamented.

According to Article 299 of the Peruvian Penal Code, it is legal in the South American country to possess up to two grams of cocaine or at least five grams of coca paste for personal use.