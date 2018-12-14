Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Drug abuser reports dealer to police for selling fake substance to him

Drug addict reports drug dealer to police for selling flour to him instead of cocaine

The police officer burst into laughter the moment the drug abuser begged him to help him get his supply of cocaine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (Dailymail)

A Peruvian drug addict has taken his dissatisfaction from a drug dealer to the police after he was sold flour instead of cocaine.

According to a video shared online, the drug addict reported the case to a police officer on patrol after he was handed a plastic bag filled with white powder considered to be cocaine.

"I am from La Porra, I came to get my drugs, boss. And I want to file a report because they've given me flour, boss,"  the addict told the officer.

The disappointed police officer burst into laughter the moment the drug abuser begged him to help him get his supply of cocaine.

"Help me out with that, boss, because one comes here to get his drugs and they give you flour," he lamented.

According to Article 299 of the Peruvian Penal Code, it is legal in the South American country to possess up to two grams of cocaine or at least five grams of coca paste for personal use.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Lecturer caught raping a 6-year old girlbullet

Related Articles

South African Author and Father says masturbation is the solution to rape
30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"
Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)
'Shayo na bastard' Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video)
Bowen University leads the race to curb dwindling academic standards, values and youthful delinquency in higher institutions

Metro

Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest
Newborn baby kidnapped by ritualists while mother was asleep
Port Harcourt Policeman shoots man for arguing with him(Video)
In Port Harcourt: Policeman allegedly shoot a man for arguing with him (Video)
HUAWEI Y9 2019, the newly launched smartphone with FullView Display, Quad Cameras
HUAWEI Y9 2019, the newly launched smartphone with FullView Display, quad cameras
Widow enters the grave of murdered husband to stop his burial
Widow enters the grave of murdered husband to stop his burial
X
Advertisement