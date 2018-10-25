Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Driver beats electricity official, destroys ladder over power

Driver beats electricity official, destroys ladder over power disconnection

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 12 at his residence.

For allegedly beating up an electricity official and damaging his ladder, a 48-year-old driver, Isaac Alegbe, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Alegbe, a resident of Ojokoro, Ijaiye, Lagos, is being tried for damage and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 12 at his residence.

Awase said that the accused assaulted an official of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Mr Abiodun Yusuf, while he was performing his duty.

The complainant came to disconnect the accused’s power supply for owing a bill of N200, 000.

“The accused seized the ladder, while the complainant was still on top of the pole.

“After the complainant struggled to crawl down from the pole, the accused descended on him through beating which made him to sustain injuries on his body.

“The accused also damaged the official ladder, property of IKEDC,” the prosecutor said.

Awase said that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 prescribes three years jail term for assault, while Section 340 attracts three years for damaging public property.

Following his plea of not guilty, the Magistrate, Mrs F.F George, released him on bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

George said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Nov.11 for further hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowebullet
3 Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in...bullet

Related Articles

Watch lady pass out after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)
In statement, Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to Elizabeth Odunlami
Professor reportedly commits suicide after his family left him
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
I will return my dowry, my husband can't sexually satisfy me, wife tells court
Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court
Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China
Former lecturer in trouble after demanding sex from a married student
Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
Police officer found dead in room; body decomposes in Sakumono

Metro

Watch lady faint after drinking alcohol for show off (Video
Watch lady pass out after drinking alcohol for show off (Video)
In statement, Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to Elizabeth Odunlami
Professor reportedly commits suicide after his family left him
Professor reportedly commits suicide after his family left him
Nigerian Customs seize N27m stew imported from China
Nigerian Customs officers intercepts N27m stew imported from China
X
Advertisement