Driver beats electricity official, destroys ladder over power disconnection

For allegedly beating up an electricity official and damaging his ladder, a 48-year-old driver, Isaac Alegbe, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Alegbe, a resident of Ojokoro, Ijaiye, Lagos, is being tried for damage and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 12 at his residence.

Awase said that the accused assaulted an official of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), Mr Abiodun Yusuf, while he was performing his duty.

“The complainant came to disconnect the accused’s power supply for owing a bill of N200, 000.

“The accused seized the ladder, while the complainant was still on top of the pole.

“After the complainant struggled to crawl down from the pole, the accused descended on him through beating which made him to sustain injuries on his body.

“The accused also damaged the official ladder, property of IKEDC,” the prosecutor said.

Awase said that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 prescribes three years jail term for assault, while Section 340 attracts three years for damaging public property.

Following his plea of not guilty, the Magistrate, Mrs F.F George, released him on bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

George said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Nov.11 for further hearing.