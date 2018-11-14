Pulse.ng logo
Mild drama in court as woman makes u-turn on divorce, begs for mercy

Beauty had in earlier in July, while testifying in a divorce suit before the court, requested the dissolution of her 12 year-old marriage to Nathaniel over alleged impotence and lack of care.

  Published:
My husband married me with charm, woman tells court play Mild drama in court as woman makes u-turn on divorce, begs for mercy (Information)

A mild drama ensued on Tuesday in a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, when a house wife and mother of two, Mrs Beauty Odinye,prayed the court to disregard her prayer for divorce and also a testimony in which she alleged that her husband, Nathaniel was impotent.

Beauty had in earlier in July, while testifying in a divorce suit before the court, requested the dissolution of her 12 year-old marriage to Nathaniel over alleged impotence and lack of care.

Beauty, had told the court that the two children she had, were products extra marital affairs.

Beauty told the court that the father of her children was one Adedeji Ishola.

Nathaniel, a businessman had denied  that he was impotent.

Not swayed by Beauty’s evidence, the court had ordered her to produce the alleged father of her two children on the next date of adjournment.

NAN reports that after the case had suffered series of adjournment due to Beauty’s inability to produce her secret lover in court while Nathaniel sought the order of the court for custody of the children.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Beauty dramatically knelt down and tenaciously openly clung to Nathaniel’s legs and pleaded for forgiveness.

I want to use this opportunity to plead with this honourable court to disregard all the statements that I earlier made.

“I lied when I said that my husband was not the father of my two children.

“I do not know what came over me when I said those things,” Beauty begged.

However, Nathaniel vehemently rejected his wife’s plea for mercy, adding that she had done an irreparable damage to his name and reputation.

My lord, Beauty has ruined my heart and dented my name in public and in the news.

“I cannot accept her plea; not this time, it is too late; she has brought so much shame to me,” Nathaniel lamented.

Beauty’s father, who had all along supported Nathaniel, joined his daughter to plead with his son in-law for forgiveness.

The court’s President, Chief Ademola Odunade, subsequently invited the parties and their relatives to his chamber for out of court settlement.

