Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Don’t allow another woman breastfeed your baby, expert advises mothers

Maternal Instinct Don’t allow another woman breastfeed your baby, expert advises mothers

Rev. Sr. Eunice Okobia of Medical Missionaries of Mary Clinic, ACO Housing Estate, Abuja, gave the advice on Saturday while addressing mothers during an immunisation programme.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A breastfeeding mother (Illustrative) play Don’t allow another woman breastfeed your baby, expert advises mothers (Twitter)

Nursing mothers are advised to avoid giving their babies to relatives or friends to breastfeed them whenever they are not around or sick, a medical expert has said.

Rev. Sr. Eunice Okobia of Medical Missionaries of Mary Clinic, ACO Housing Estate, Abuja, gave the advice on Saturday while addressing mothers during an immunisation programme.

Okobia said that nursing mothers who allowed other women to breastfeed their babies put such children at the risk of being infected.

She said it was safer to use a bottle of the mother’s breast milk or infant formula to feed babies whose mothers were not available to feed them.

“Contact with breast milk and breast tissue can transmit infections, such as yeast, bacteria or viruses.

“ Before now, mothers will allow their friends or relatives to breastfeed their babies when they are away or sick.

“We all know that HIV can be transmitted through breast milk. Also disease, such as hepatitis, can also be gotten through cracked nipples.

“ Unless you know the complete medical history of the friend or relative, it would be risky to let another woman breastfeed your baby,’’ Okobia said.

She advised: “if you feel that a relative or friend should breastfeed your baby, you should consult your paediatrician.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Man reportedly caught pants down after raping 7-yr-old girlbullet
2 Fighting For Daily Bread Sex worker gives it hard to man who...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Antton Lopez Ruiz After years in jail, ex-ETA militants still root for independence
Shocking Man reportedly gets high after sucking milk from girlfriend's boobs
Breastfeeding Expert tasks HIV mothers on exclusive breast milk
Maternal Instinct Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted
IK Ogbonna Actor drags nosy Instagram troll who thinks his marriage has crashed
Breastfeeding Newborns could die if not breastfed 2 to 23 hours after birth – Expert
Mozambique Teen pregnancy epidemic feeds country's population boom
Girl Smarts Is it okay to breastfeed on the keto diet?
Milk Wahala Kenyan wife demands money from husband to breastfeed child, faces court

Metro

2 death row inmates among 219 that escaped Minna prison
Spiritual Scammer 19-year-old man strips 60-year-old woman for cleansing
Study Abroad Meet With Michael Galvin from National College of Ireland here in Ikeja, Lagos.
5 Things You Totally Missed at MTN Nigeria’s mPulse Planet
MTN Nigeria 5 things you totally missed at mpulse planet
Bosch unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
Bosch Company unveils wide array of home appliances for Nigerian market
X
Advertisement