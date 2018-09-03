Pulse.ng logo
Domino’s Pizza introduces the New American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza

Domino's Company introduces the 'New American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza'

The American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza is a super delicious pizza, with more cheese, more meat, more juice and an explosion of flavours!!

Domino’s pizza launched today a HOT, sizzling NEW Premium pizza called the American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza which looks like a pizza, but tastes like a cheeseburger across all her stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Abeokuta, & Ota.

The American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza is a super delicious pizza, with more cheese, more meat, more juice and an explosion of flavours!! It is launched today September 3rd with a Buy One Get One Free Promo; you buy the medium American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza and you get any other medium pizza of your choice for free.

The brand launched this exciting flavour to give her customers more varieties & more value for their money.

The brand has hinted that this is not the only promo coming our way, customers are told to look out for more exciting and fun promos/combos, for example you can buy a Mega Meal of the American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza + 2 Fries + 2 60cl Coke for NGN3,400 at any of their stores or visit their website on www.dominospizza.com.ng to place your orders.

 

