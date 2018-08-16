DNA reveals Pastor as father of member's 6-month-old son

news

A DNA test has revealed Toronto based pastor, Martin Kofi Danso, as the father of a six month old boy born by Chris-Ann Bartley, a former member of his church.

According to a report by The Star, Danso was identified as the boy's father after Bartley's attorney, Theodora Oprea announced the DNA test result at a court hearing.

Pastor Danso, a Ghanaian living in Toronto and founder of Miracle Arena for All Nations, is currently locked in a paternity case with Bartley over the paternity of her six month old child.

Meanwhile, Danso is a father of four who travels the world impacting and empowering millions of lives through his powerful preaching and teaching ministry. He's married to JoAnne Danso, a reverend with the church.

ALSO READ: Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotel

Court nullifies Pastor's move to hide identity in paternity case

According to The Star, after the paternity case became a public knowledge, Pastor Danso had tried to keep his identity secret.

The pastor had reportedly urged the court to keep his identity secret as the public knowledge of the case could damage his reputation and hurt him financially.

Justice Fred Myers of the Ontario Superior Court reportedly dismissed the pastor's request to extend a publication ban and sealing order on a court file related to allegations he fathered a child Bartley.