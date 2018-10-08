Divorce: Wife withholds sex, man petitions for divorce

news

A man has petitioned the Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan to dissolve his seven-year marriage over sex starvation from his wife who never denied it, citing health grounds.

The Petitioner, Mr. Wahab Olabamiji, who lives at Olopo-Meta Estate, Ibadan, had petitioned the court that his wife was endangering his life with her extramarital relationships.

According to Punch, he told the court that, “Tawakalitu has remained a source of frustration to me for two-and-a-half years now, denying me sex.

“In addition, Tawakalitu is heavily involved in adulterous acts and I have caught her many times.

“Worse still, she has been having grudges with my children from my first wife. She doesn’t want to see them, and she has not hidden her hatred for them.

“I no longer want to have anything to do with her; please, separate us,” he pleaded to the court.

The Respondent, his wife, Tawakalitu Olabamiji, a trader admitted her wrongdoing, citing health grounds. She also agreed to the divorce, “My lord, a nurse told me that I could contract disease by continually allowing Wahab to sleep with me since he also sleeps with an old woman who is already in her menopause.

“The nurse said that the only option I had was to stop sleeping with Wahab.

“For two-and-a half years now, no man has touched me,” Tawakalitu said.

Delivering the verdict to dissolve the marriage, via a decree nisi, Mr. Ademola Odunade granted the petition because he felt both parties were resolute in their respective ways on how the marriage should go. He also granted custody of their two children to the wife and ordered Wahab to pay N6,000 in monthly child support.