Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex woman tells court

Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court

Oluwakemi, a mother of five, told the court that she would no longer bear the persistent beating before sex of John Patrick, her husband of 17 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Domestic Violence play Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court/Illustration (Pulse)

A housewife, Oluwakemi Patrick, pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos on Tuesday to dissolve marriage because her husband her husband beats her before making love to her.

Oluwakemi, a mother of five, told the court that she would no longer bear the persistent beating before sex of John Patrick, her husband of 17 years.

My lord there is no more love in our marriage. I want divorce.

“I met my husband 17 years ago. He proposed to me and I agreed to marry him but after some time his attitude changed and he no longer cared for me and our children.

“He now has the habit of threatening me and constantly beating me anytime I request for money.

“Whenever my husband wants to have sex with me he usually forced me. He beats me anytime I refuse to allow him to make love to me.’’

Oluwakemi said that Patrick also accused her of having extra-marital affairs.

I want the court to dissolve our marriage and let me have custody of our children because he is not a responsible man,’’ she pleaded.

However, Patrick, denied the allegations.

The self- employed Patrick, residing at Eyita community in Ikorodu told the court that he was not against the divorce requested by his wife.

The President of the court, Mr Otun Olayiwola, adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian woman seeks help as husband tries to force her into a mental home
Child Abuse Househelp rescued from boss who has made life a living hell
Domestic Violence Lady shares bloody photos after brutal assault by boyfriend
Severe Punishment Man cuts wife's nose after catching her lover in their matrimonial bed [Graphic Photo]
Pulse Opinion Like Taylor Swift inspired Tennessee natives, can any Nigerian celebrity inspire 65,000 people to get their PVC?
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Disturbed Teen 14-year old boy rapes, murders 83-year old woman in US
Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once in a while" – Actress
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Domestic Violence Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life

Metro

Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
According to the nurse this was the bus involved in the fatal accident
Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowe
 
I will return my dowry, my husband can't sexually satisfy me, wife tells court
Nasarawa state University entrance
Former lecturer in trouble after demanding sex from a married student
X
Advertisement