After the show is indeed the afterparty as Martell Cognac, the world’s No 1 prestige Cognac house, hosted winners and guests of the 2018 AMVCA to a star-studded afterparty which attracted the movers and shakers of the entertainment industry.

The event was attended by celebrities including Ini Dima-Okojie, Nonso Bassey, Michelle Dede, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gbemi Olateru, Ill Rhymz and many others.

Famed for creating unsuspected experiences, new encounters and new experiences, Martell Cognac fed the curiousity of guests as they walked through the venue and were welcomed on arrival by Martell ladies sitting on suspended wall chairs, dancing cage girls and a display of luxury whips including the Martell motor bike - a world beyond the lifestyle.

Guests were welcomed to the event by M.I while the energy god himself, D02dtun and Neeny took the stage to host the event. This was certainly not just another party as guests discovered more than the music as they took part in a DJ battle amongst some of the city’s hottest DJs as DJ Consequence, Deejay Neptune, DJ Lambo and DJ Switch all battled it out to the delight of guests who showed off their best moves on the LED dance floor.

Winners toasted to their win with a glass of G.H Mumm champagne while other guests enjoyed bespoke Martell Cognac cocktails as they let their hair down and put their dancing shoes on as they danced the night away.

