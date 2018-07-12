Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Details of how ex Ondo Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed

Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed according to her boyfriend

Adeyemi denied killing Miss Khadijat, noting that she was killed by two boys who came visiting with her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Details of how ex Ondo Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed play

Adeyemi denied killing Miss Khadijat, noting that she was killed by two boys who came visiting with her.

(NAN)

Seidu Sakiru Adeyemi, the suspected killer of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, has revealed in details how his late girlfriend died.

In an interview with journalists in Akure after he was paraded by the police, Adeyemi denied killing Khadijat Oluboyo, noting that she was killed by two boys who came visiting with her.

The prime suspect maintained he knew nothing about the death of the daughter of a former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo.

Adeyemi was paraded on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 before journalists at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

His statement

Adeyemi narrated how the late daughter of the former deputy was killed while speaking to journalists in Akure.

He said: “She sent me the soft copy of her project on the Whatsapp and told me that she would be leaving Lagos for Akungba on Sunday.

Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing stinking corpse play Seidu Adeyemi (SaharaReporters)

 

“On Monday, I received a text message from her that I should send her N2,000 but I was only able to raise N1,000 for her because I didn't have much money. 

“But few hours later, I heard a knock on my door and when I opened, she [Khadijat] was the person I saw and I quickly asked her why she didn't tell me she was coming to visit me.

“Shortly after, she went out of the room and called in two other boys. She said a boy would be visiting her, but when she came in with the boys I was not comfortable and had to excuse them.

ALSO READ: Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killer

“Later, one of the boys came out to call me and by the time I would enter back into the room, they were with guns and they threatened me.

“One of the boys was even on top of Khadijat on the bed and ordered me to kneel down on the rug and threatened me not to make any move but later they told me to go out and bring a digger. 

“By the time I would come back, they had already killed Khadijat and asked me not to tell anyone and they instructed me to dig a big hole so they could bury her…

Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter points to killer

Vanguard reports that the ghost of Khadijat Oluboyo is reportedly stalking the land.

Khadijat Oluboyo was found dead underneath her boyfriend’s bed on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the Oke Aro extension, Akure, Ondo area.

The name of her boyfriend has been given as Adeyemi Alao.

Reports allege that she was murdered for ritual purposes.

Alao is now a suspect who has been taken into police custody.

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on daughter's death play Ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Alhaji Oluboyo (Daily Post)

Ghost and other tales

Vanguard reports however, that it was Khadijat’s ghost that alerted authorities and the family to her decomposing body underneath the bed.

Vanguard quotes a neighbor as saying that it was the ghost of Khadijat that appeared to Mutiu; the younger brother of Adeyemi, in their father’s house.

The ghost subsequently led Mutiu to Adeyemi's room where the suspect was frantically trying to conceal the corpse.

The suspect was said to be residing at the boys’ quarter in his father’s compound at the time of the murder.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet
3 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet

Related Articles

In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's house
The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killer
Heartless Men Daughter of ex Ondo deputy governor reportedly used in money rituals
A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on daughter's death
Heartbreak OOU student accused of joining cult has caused mum to faint
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Ondo students give Governor's wife 7 days to apologise to them
Ruffians After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble
In Ondo Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
In Ondo Government releases common entrance exam results
‘Ogun’ Lawyer on the run to avoid worshipping ‘god of iron’

Metro

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
VSKIT to share N100 million in the battle of talents
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people
Not Safe Outside Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons
During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date
Guardian Angel Every month during NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date