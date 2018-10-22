Delta man set to marry two women at the same time

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

An Isoko Prince, from the Isoko Local Government Area of the state is set to wed two different women on the same day on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

In this age where bigamy is a crime under Nigerian Laws, the man follows in the infamous footsteps of Fela - who married 27 women on the same day - albeit to a lesser extent.

The man, Prince Monday Obukeni from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom in Delta State, will marry Miss Ufuoma Ozoro and Miss Oghale Andrew on Saturday, October 27th.

ALSO READ: Bobrisky offers helping hand to man reportedly living with HIV, promises N200k every month

The traditional wedding ceremony will take place at Uruwhre Quarter, Igbide Kingdom Isoko South.

This means the advent of customary practices still forms a solid part of Nigerian every day life. We can deny all we want, but the truth remains, sadly.