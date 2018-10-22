Pulse.ng logo
Delta man set to marry two women at the same time

Delta man set to marry two women at the same time

The Isoko man took on the bravery and is set to do a modern-day madness of Fela to a lesser extent.

Delta man set to marry two women at the same time play

Isoko Prince set to marry two women at the same time

(Linda Ikeji's Blog)

An Isoko Prince, from the Isoko Local Government Area of the state is set to wed two different women on the same day on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

In this age where bigamy is a crime under Nigerian Laws, the man follows in the infamous footsteps of Fela - who married 27 women on the same day - albeit to a lesser extent.

play The marriage is set for October 27, 2018. (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

 

The man, Prince Monday Obukeni from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom in Delta State, will marry Miss Ufuoma Ozoro and Miss Oghale Andrew on Saturday, October 27th.

The traditional wedding ceremony will take place at Uruwhre Quarter, Igbide Kingdom Isoko South.

This means the advent of customary practices still forms a solid part of Nigerian every day life. We can deny all we want, but the truth remains, sadly.

play The wives with their husband-to-be (Linda Ikeji's Blog)
play The Prince with his women (Linda Ikeji's Blog)
play The wives with each other (Linda Ikeji's Blog)
