news

Nigerian music sensation and Infinix brand ambassador, Davido, sent fans into spasmodic elation with a surprise visit to Computer Village.

Computer village is located within Ikeja, the heart of Lagos and tagged as the largest Information and Communications Technology accessories market in Africa.

It was business as usual on the 25th of July 2018 with stores and traders displaying their ICT products for prospective consumers when suddenly, the Prolific music artiste, Davido walked into 3C HUB, an Infinix authorised retail store with a high-spirited countenance and purchased the recently launched Infinix Note 5 device amidst a set of bewildered fans.

Fans were visibly submerged in a state of surprise and amazement wondering what could have brought the superstar to the market with no hint of the visit published online or on any other media platform prior to the day of the surprise visit.

Davido was all smiles as he walked to the Infinix stand within the retail store and purchased the new Infinix Note 5.

He also took time out to carefully unbox and extensively explain the key features of the Note 5 smartphone tagged “Beyond Intelligent” from the 18:9 Infinity display screen, 4500mAh battery that can last 3 days on a single charge, A.I Camera and Google A.I Voice Assistant that performs tasks seamlessly.

Davido then proceeded to urge the fans within the store whom could also be seen sharing proceedings to their social media pages to purchase the All-In-One smartphone as it is made to enhance the technological intelligence of its users. Davido also took out time to take pictures with the fans.

The feeling had transcended from surprise and amazement to shock as fans realised they were getting more than they could ever expect. No dress codes, no invites or gate fees with strenuous long processes, just an unlikely event with one of Africa’s biggest music artistes in collaboration with one of Africa’s leading smartphone makers.

It was indeed a surreal occasion brought to life through careful planning and this reiterates Davido’s commitment to the course of Infinix Mobility as both brands look to propel themselves to new heights.

This is a featured post