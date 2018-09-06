Dare2Dream Season 5: The Master Class experience powered by Imperial Leather & Canoe!

Pulse.ng logo
  • Published:

As part of the Bootcamp activities for the Dare 2 Dream Season 5 campaign, a youth-empowerment platform sponsored by Imperial Leather and Canoe, contestants were hosted to a Master Class session in Marketing at the PZ Cussons offices in Lagos.

They were then grouped and signed up for Master Class sessions designed to gift them an opportunity to meet with experts and also equip them with important skills and tools.

At the Master Class session (powered by D2D sponsors Imperial Leather and Canoe) on Marketing, which took place at PZ Cussons, the contestants got an in-depth understanding of Marketing and its importance to their brands/businesses. The contestants were subsequently tasked with the responsibility of pitching their respective brands to the panel at PZ Cussons. The panel comprised Brand development and Activation Manager, Imperial Leather, Busayo John; Ass. Regional Brand Manager, PZ Cussons, Nojimu-Yusuf Simisola; and Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, Personal Care, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji.

Each contestant used their newly learned skills appropriately, impressing the judges and inciting interesting comments from them.

Unfortunately, only groups who were the most impressive with their tasks will proceed to the Dare 2 Dream Grand Finale, where they will be judged on the big stage, and the overall winner for each category will selected.

The best contestant of each category will go home with a whopping cash prize of N500, 000 and a career-launching experience.

