Dano Milk officially enters the Guinness World Records

Arla Foods in Nigeria, makers of the well-known Dano range of dairy products, have been officially presented with a certificate for achieving the world record of the Longest Drinks Pouring Relay by the Guinness World Records organization.

This record was achieved in a massive event that held on the 1st of June this year at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In setting the record, Arla Foods organized the winning relay event with 650 people using Dano UHT milk to achieve this feat.

The event, which drew both government and non-governmental nutrition stakeholders, also featured a notable collection of celebrities featuring OC Ukeje, Omawumi, Lamide Akintobi, Eyinna Nwigwe, Mai Atafo, Lala Akindoju, Chuey Chu and Gbemi O.

Speaking at the official presentation of the certificate, Arla Foods Marketing Manager, Ifunanya Obiakor, lauded the efforts of the team who worked tirelessly to achieve the record event.

She described the record achievement as a testament to the fact that anything the mind conceives can be achieved despite contrary circumstances. According to her, “The success of the project is largely attributed to a resilient & focused team that was undeterred by contrary circumstances. We believe this award speaks to the fact that the human mind can achieve whatever it conceives; all that is required is the inner strength to follow through with the vision despite hard times. This is what the Arla Dano brand aims to represent in Nigeria - to always strive to inspire & empower the Nigerian consumers.”

Category Manager for the Milk Powder category, Nathaniel Adewusi, further highlighted the significance of the world record and how it resonates with the brand’s current priorities “This record is a milestone for us as a brand that is always trying to connect more with our consumers. The record-breaking event was successfully executed in the face of multiple challenges and we see this as a pointer to the importance of resilience and inner strength in achieving goals."

"We know our consumers face similar challenges in the course of their day, so we want to be the brand that gives them the inspiration to push forward even when things seem difficult. We want them to draw strength from within to break barriers and achieve the impossible in their day to day lives” He added.

With the current record, Arla Foods becomes the first dairy brand to successfully execute a Guinness World Record event in Nigeria.

Managing Director, Mads Burmester, re-emphasized the company’s commitment to provide quality nutrition to Nigerian consumers, adding that the Dano brand will continue to inspire consumers.