Dad reportedly kills daughter to offer as 'sacrifice to God'

In Benue State, a man identified as John Depuun has reportedly killed his daughter and says he sacrificed her to his god.

The victim, a 9-month-old infant was snatched away from her mum on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, the day the incident occurred.

According to a social media post, Depuun takes the child to a bush and kills her there.

The suspect is reported to have deepened his participation at the Catholic church and also joins a group named the "Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary."

He appears to see nothing wrong in killing the child he describes as his "sheep".

"It is my sheep and I decided to sacrifice it to God as demanded of me.

"I have not laid my hands on anyone's child and as such, should not be condemned.”

John Depuun has been arrested by policemen in the Tse-Agberagba Division.