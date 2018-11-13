news

A Nigerian journalist named Adeoye has witnessed an incident of a man beating his breadwinner wife and kid in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Instablog 9ja posted the video on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

“This morning, I woke up to go and buy something outside from a woman that sells pepper in Ibadan, Ojoo area.”

“I got there and lo and behold, I met the woman’s husband beating her blue-black even with her children crying and the firstborn, a female, was beaten by the same man. I was confused cos I don’t interfere in relationships (bf &gf) not to talk of marriage wey pikin don enter. The funny aspect is it’s this woman that pays the rent, feeds her children and pays for their school fees.

“She goes to farm around 5 am, comes back around 9 am, shuffles and arranges her market, hawks and comes back 7 pm latest. Cooks for the fool that didn’t drop #10, according to her, and still beats her.

“She was still complaining to me, last night, but I told her to calm down because on a norm, before now, I don’t interfere in their troubles, but this is just too much and the man was even telling the people around to go and call anybody that he is above the law. lol, funny fool.

“I’m just confused and please is this marriage thing by force? Since she’s the one feeding the children and paying rents, what’s the need of dying untimely? God, please help this generation.

“For people that said why didn’t yet separate them, mind you, we did. The stupid guy even pushed a very old woman to the floor.”