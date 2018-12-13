news

In Rivers State, a man reportedly strangles four children to death and goes on to commit suicide by hanging himself.

The tragic event occurred on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, says a report by Wired News.

In the report the dad sets his residence on fire before proceeding with suicide. His wife escapes his impulsive action and calls attention to the deaths.

Along a passageway, the corpse of the man hangs from a rope making for a disturbing scene.