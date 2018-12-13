Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad kills own kids in the dead of the night then commits suicide

Dad kills own kids in the dead of the night then goes on to commit suicide

A woman escapes becoming one of the victims of deliberate murders by her husband who reportedly strangled his children to death.

  • Published:
Dad kills own kids in the dead of the night then goes on to commit suicide play

The police have evacuated the corpse of a man and four kids he reportedly strangled to death.

(WallpaperUP)

In Rivers State, a man reportedly strangles four children to death and goes on to commit suicide by hanging himself.

The tragic event occurred on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, says a report by Wired News.

ALSO READ: Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression

In the report the dad sets his residence on fire before proceeding with suicide. His wife escapes his impulsive action and calls attention to the deaths.

Along a passageway, the corpse of the man hangs from a rope making for a disturbing scene.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Chimamanda says trans-women are not womenbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time
Family man lies patiently on rail track until train crushes him to death
Mum keeps saving daughter suffering depression from committing suicide
Man reportedly hangs himself and leaves a suicide note
Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression

Metro

Man drowns in the hands of his pastor while being baptized
Man drowns in the hands of his pastor while being baptized
The deceased earns praises on social media for showing needed focus to help achieve his goal..
Corps member dies during a trip to report for duty
Widow buys abducted boy to raise him as her own
Widow buys abducted boy to raise him as her own
The Kickstart Season 3 brings dreams to reality at the post award event
The Kickstart Season 3 brings dreams to reality at the post award event
X
Advertisement