Cultist hides in mum's house after painful initiation

The pain of initiation became too much for a newbie cultist who went to hide in his mother's nest in order to escape more suffering.

A gang of cultists reportedly traced a cult recruit to mother's house. The latter reportedly ran to her residence after painful initiation rites.

A newbie cultist who could not withstand the pain of initiation has relocated to his mother's house to hide. The mum lives in Jakande Estate, Lagos where gang members visited in a bid to capture the runner.

Punch News gathered that the group are members of "The New Black Movement of Africa, a faction of Aiye Confraternity". Their swing to the community inspired a feeling of anxiety in the hearts of residents reportedly robbed of valuables.

Eleven persons have been arrested by the police in connection with bullying.

While the gang members beats up the new recruit at his mother's nest, she manages to inform the police who were able to arrest 11 gang members.

“What could have passed as an ordinary initiation into a newly formed confraternity named, The New Black Movement of Africa, a breakaway faction of the Aiye cult, turned sour when one of the recruits, who couldn’t endure the torture and other initiation rites he was subjected to, bolted for his dear life and ran to his mother’s house in Jakande Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

“Miffed by the apparent show of cowardice by the intending recruit and the fact that he may give them up to the police, the group chased him to his mother’s residence and began to beat up everybody in sight. They also robbed residents of the estate who were woken up by their noise.

“Unfortunately for the group, the mother of the runaway boy, sneaked out of the house and placed a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer of the Ilasan division, CSP Onyinye Onwuamaegbu, who led a police team to the estate and arrested 11 members of the group,” CSP Chike Oti tells Punch.

Unlawful societies can expect more resistance from the Lagos state police command. Its commissioner CP Edgal Imohimi has confirmed commitment in a bid to ensure peace is able to rain in the state.

