Cult members beat policeman to death in retaliation

A policeman , Sergeant Esiabor Collins, has reportedly been killed by Eye cult members who stabbed and shot the deceased following the death of a member of their gang.

Punch News confirms the name of the dead cultist to be Shina also known as 'Ishan'.

He died on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, after the police raided Ifako-Ijaiye located in Lagos . His death reportedly prompted a violent response from youths who soon started targeting cops on duty.

A resident of the community where the event took place gives a report to Punch.

“There were four of them at the junction. Those boys broke their van’s windscreen and chased them. They met one of them eating and stabbed him. I learnt that that the policeman was taken to a hospital.

“Two of the policemen, who were in flight, asked me to take them to their station.

"Those boys caught up with the last policeman and used sticks to hit him on the head. They were not with any gun. They used the policeman’s gun to shoot him dead and later dropped it on his corpse.”

Police in Lagos confirms death of officer

A spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, CSP Chike Oti has warned that his colleagues will be forced to defend themselves against mobs with weapons available to them.

He offers comments to Punch News in the aftermath of the death of Sergeant Esiabor Collins.

According to Punch, five persons have been arrested and will soon be charged for murder since he was killed.

“Today, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, around 11am, on College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos, a police patrol team stationed at a black spot was attacked.

“In the process, Sergeant Esiabor Collins, with service number 260326, was attacked and killed. Also, the patrol vehicle was vandalised.

“Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the mob, mainly youths, had earlier that morning gone to Area G Command, Ogba.

“The Area Commander spoke to them, promising to investigate their grievances, which bordered on the death of a youth who allegedly died today (Wednesday), two weeks after an alleged encounter with some policemen.

“At this juncture, it must be clearly stated that the police authorities in the state are unaware of any encounter with the deceased as no formal complaint was received to that effect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, warns that policemen may be forced to use their firearms to defend themselves to avoid being killed by a mob in the protection of government assets," Chike Oki tells Punch.