Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother

A woman who went to fetch water at a lake and her five-month-old baby have been eaten by a crocodile.

Eyewitnesses say people around tried to save her but the crocodile dragged the woman’s body into the water.

The incident which occurred on Friday, August 31, 2018, in North-Western Uganda is one of the many sad occurrences in the region, reports say.

According to Daily Monitor, a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) official, Peter Ogwang said that 700-kilogramm crocodile that killed 5 people was recently captured.

Ogwang said “The attacks by these animals are now increasing. Right now I am in Ngoma [central Uganda] tracking down a crocodile which has eaten 32 goats in the village.”

Authorities warn

The spokesman of the UWA, Bashir Hangi also warned people in the area to keep away from the places where these crocodiles stay.

Hangi said “We are advising people to avoid areas where these man-eater crocodiles are.

“Crocodiles stay in fish-breeding areas, but when the fish get depleted, they come on the surface and attack and eat humans.”

10-year-old drummer crushed to death

Also, a 10-year-old drummer, Jeffery Enukanehire was killed following the collapse of a Catholic Church on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

According to Vanguard, worshippers had gathered at St. Paul Catholic Church at Adagbrassa in Okpe local government area of Delta State for the morning mass, when the building caved in.

The Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa expressed sadness at the incident and described the building collapse as regrettable.