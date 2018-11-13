Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his father

Pulse.ng logo
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing aged father

A Jos Court of Appeal (COA) on Tuesday sentenced a middle-aged man Jibril Idrisa, to death by hanging for killing his  aged father over N56,000.00 being proceeds from the sale of Guinea Corn.

Delivering judgment, Justice Habib Abima, over-turned the judgment of the Lower Court that acquitted Idrisa.

“The court sets aside the judgment delivered by the lower Court discharging and acquitting Jibril Idris.

“He is found guilty of the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death contrary to section 211 of the penal code law of Bauchi State.

“The court hereby sentences him (Jibril Idris) to death by hanging,’’ the Abima ordered.

The appellate court held that the lower court erred in its judgment.

NAN reports that family members of the deceased, through their counsel, Mr Ishaq Magaji, prayed the appellate court to set aside the Jan. 26, judgment of Justice M.A. Sambo of the state High Court, Bauchi.

Magaji said that convict agreed that he killed his father and buried him in a shallow grave beside a river in Tafawa Balewa, after an argument over the proceeds from the sale of some bags of Guinea Corn. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

