Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ogun

An Abeokuta High Court on Thursday, sentenced two men Agbaraojo Abolore, 39, and Adeniyi Dada, 32, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Justice Olatokunbo Majekodumi, who sentenced Abolore and Dada, held that the prosecution have proven its case of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Majekodunmi also noted that all the evidence tendered in court had convinced the court beyond the reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the offences.

“Having found that the accused persons are guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead, may the Lord have mercy on you,” Majekodunmi said.

Reviewing the case, she said that the convicts robbed one Pastor Olajide Eliphew, the complainant of his Ash colour 2003 model Nissan Pathfinder Jeep with Reg. No. DV. 997 LSD valued N1.7 million and two laptops valued N180,000

“ The accused and his gang broke into the pastor Olajide not long after closing from a night vigil and threatened to kill him with a gun if he does not hand them his car key” she said.

The police said that the offence committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The police said that the convicts committed the offence on Nov.24, 2012 at No 1 Olajide Eliphew street, Papa Ibafo in Ogun.