Court sends Okada man to kirikiri prison over alleged rape of minor

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of 22-year-old Yusuf Raheem, charged with raping a 16-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, ordered that Raheem, whose plea was not taken, be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case was adjourned until July 30 for mention

Raheem , who resides in Amukoko area of Lagos State , is being tried for rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Christopher John told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 12, at No. 22, Tinar St., Amukoko, Lagos.

John said that the accused accosted the girl on her way back from church, lured her to an uncompleted building and raped her.

According to him, when the girl got home she narrated everything that happened to her father.

John alleged that Raheem has been asking the girl out and because she refused his request, he decided to rape her.

The case was subsequently reported to the police by the father of the girl,’’ John told the court.

The offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

