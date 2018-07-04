news

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a farmer, Yunusa Musibau, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Musibau, 28, who plead was not taken, was remanded in prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 17, at Camp One Water Point, Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.

John said that the accused waylaid the girl on her way from the farm, dragged her into the bush, tore her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her.

“It was her mother who heard her shouting from the bush and rushed there, and caught Musibau in the act, ” John told the court.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until July 30, for mention.