Court places indefinite ban on actress’ career for posting bedroom video

A Tanzanian court on Thursday, November 1 stripped a popular Tanzanian actress and model, Wema Sepetu off her acting career indefinitely, after she posted a raunchy bedroom video on social media.

In a viral and widely condemned video uploaded to social media by Wema herself, the actress is seen lying in bed with a man believed to be her new lover kissing each other intimately.

Though she rendered a public apology for the indiscreet act and asked her fans not to emulate her conduct, Global Publishers reported that the actress was escorted to the court by law enforcement officers and she was asked to defend herself.

Despite the remorseful posturing and apology ostensibly to mitigate her plight, Tuko.co.ke reports that Wema has been directed not to be involved in anything that would further her acting and modelling career.

It is however not clear whether it is a lifetime ban or a temporary one as the court’s directive was indefinite.

Earlier, the ‘convict’ had held a press conference and profusely apologised for the harm she caused to the Tanzanian society, saying her conduct was unjustifiable.

The actress has left most of her fans wondering what she wanted to achieve by posting the said video in the first place.

A little over a month ago, she was in the news for saying she could not spend her life with a man who would not beat her up once in a while.

Watch the video below: