Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Couple throw stones at each other in Lekki Streetfight (Video)

Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)

Looks to be trouble in paradise, as the fight reportedly started from their home.

  • Published:
Couple throw stones at each other in Lekki Streetfight (Video) play

Couple throw stones at each other in Lekki Streetfight

(Psychology Today)

Couples fight all the time, even Cardi B and Offset just split. The problem is when the issue escalates into full-on physical war. It’s better for everyone to leave for your separate ways that turn each other into war opponents and use stones as missiles.

That was, however, the problem on Lekki streets about 10 hours ago. An unnamed and unknown couple picked up some mighty big stones and pelted each other at will. The husband was so prolific with the intensity of his throws, one would advise him to consider a career as a shotput thrower at the Olympics.

ALSO READ: Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh

On the video posted on Instablog9ja yesterday, December 4, 2018, the wife can be seen barefooted. Reports claim the husband tried to send her parking from their home, but she refused to leave, so the fight ensued and then it spilled over into a full-on stone throwing contest on Lekki streets.

Sometimes, it’s best to split than kill each other. In the meantime, you can watch the video here;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800
Album Review: Meek Mill perfects the attempts of previous albums on "Championships"
UNILORIN student commits suicide after failing final year project a second time
Security guard burns his boss' brother after robbing him of N3m
Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking in India
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh
Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)

Metro

Man smokes weed, goes bonkers and gets tied up (Video)
Man gets tied up after he smokes weed and threatens to trek from Sokoto to Benin (Video)
KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues
KFC's Wow Chicken Wednesday frenzy continues
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads
Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and flesh
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
3 young Nigerians win N450,000 in 4YBY World AIDS Day event
X
Advertisement