Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate reportedly found in dirty stream

Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate reportedly found in dirty stream

Two undergraduates of the University of Jos have reportedly died in violent clashes reported in the city of Jos.

  • Published:
Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate found in Plateau stream play

The corpse of a UNIJOS undergraduate Paul Adoyi is believed to be captured lying face down in a stream.

(Daybreaknew)

In Plateau state, the corpse of Paul Adoyi, a 200 Level pharmacy student of the University of Jos has reportedly been found in a stream.

According to a post shared on IG today, he died during a recent crisis in the state.

Before his corpse was found, the deceased initially went missing in Katako on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Corpse of UNIJOS undergraduate found in Plateau stream play

The deceased reportedly went missing and was found dead in a dirty stream.

(Twitter/UNIJOS Breaking News)

 

Also in Jos, Dauda Kums the father of a UNIJOS student Shedrack Kums is asking for justice to be served after the killing of his son who was a 300-level law student by the time he died.

ALSO READ: UPTH staff reportedly arrested for removing eyes of 18-mth-old baby

The young Kums was reportedly shot dead two days after his school colleague Adoyi was killed. His dad hopes those responsible are brought to book.

He had planned to visit his child on the day he was pronounced dead but was forced to stay back because of violence events believed to have occurred in Jos.

"When he (Shedrack) told me the place was tense, I advised him to stay indoors. Around 4pm, I was called that my son had been shot dead. I quickly left home. As I was close to his hostel, some soldiers stopped me. They said I could not go in and I went back.

"A few metres away from the hostel, his roommate called me that some injured students had been taken to the military hospital. I went to the hospital, but my son was not there.

"Around 6pm, one of his course mates called to tell me that my son was in a critical condition at a hospital. I went there and lo and behold, I met him dead.

"I was told the Fulani herdsmen were approaching the school gate and that soldiers came to repel them. Some of his friends told me he was shot by soldiers. He had been given a heroic burial, but we want justice to prevail.

"Those who perpetrated this dastardly act should be brought to book. The university management representatives were also present at the burial."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another...bullet
2 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
3 Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Unfinished Business Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death
A World Without Love Uncle burnt alive over nephew's plan to marry an outcast
In Kenya Governor charged in the alleged murder of pregnant girlfriend
In Rivers State UPTH staff reportedly arrested for removing eyes of 18-mth-old baby
In Congo Villagers reportedly prevent the burial of Ebola victim
Innocent Souls 3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner
Rest In Perfect Peace Unlicensed driver reportedly kills unknown lady with his Range Rover
Alizee 'I never witnessed any violence between my madam and the husband' says housekeeper

Metro

U.S.-based Nigerian performs heart surgeries for 200 indigent Nigerians
Govt workers reportedly attack Lagos residents with machetes
Govt workers reportedly attack Lagos residents with machetes [Video]
11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers
11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers
Wasiu’s story: The mobile cafe
Wasiu’s story: The mobile cafe
X
Advertisement