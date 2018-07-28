Pulse.ng logo
Angela Igweatu, Corps member shot by policeman buried in Anambra

  • Published:
Corper shot by policeman, Angela Igweatu laid to rest in Anambra play

Angela Igweatu laid to rest in Anambra

(Twiiter/@Mosco4all)

Angela Igweatu, the corper who was shot by a policeman in Abuja has reportedly been buried.

This was made  known by a Twitter user @mosco4all, who said “The body of our dear sister Angela igweatu killed by Nigeria police while serving her father land will be laid to rest today in her home town Anambra state. Rest in the lord sister.”

 

Igweatu was allegedly shot by a policeman while she was travelling home with her friends on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The young lady later died she died around 3am that same day in Mabushi area of Abuja.

The policeman who killed Igweatu was later dismissed and arraigned in court over the incident.

