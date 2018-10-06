Corps member dies a month before passing out from NYSC

news

Barely a month to the end of his service year, a corps member Ubara Happiness Oghenevinyeze dies in a car accident .

The deceased reportedly passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018. He was travelling from Edo State to an unknown destination when he died.

Oghenevinyeze is an active youth. Before his demise, he served as the president of the Anglican Corpers Fellowship of Nigeria in Anambra State.

His friends at the NYSC took active participation at his burial ceremony. A picture shows some by his grave while a music band tries to lift up the mood.