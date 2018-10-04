Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Consumer insights can reform digital banking in Nigeria - Agusto & Co.

Online Transactions Consumer insights can reform digital banking in Nigeria - Agusto & Co. new report

However, with online banking, customers more often than not have varying experiences with the quality of service rendered by these banks - some, more satisfied than others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play L-R: Oluyomi Akinola, Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings Agusto&Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi, Senior Analyst, Financial Institution Ratings Agusto & Co, Vivien Shobo Managing Director Agusto & Co and Yinka Adelekan Executive Director Agusto & Co at the launch of Agusto & Co Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Index report in Lagos recently. (File)

Digital banking in Nigeria is constantly evolving but one thing we are almost certain of is that it has come to stay, with new technologies introduced by banks regularly.  Looking at consumer behaviour towards online transactions, people are more likely to adopt solutions that are simple, convenient and fast, especially because the internet is now an integral part of our lives.

However, with online banking, customers more often than not have varying experiences with the quality of service rendered by these banks - some, more satisfied than others. Therefore, it is essential for banks to strengthen their online banking presence by discovering these unique experiences, evolve with trends in consumer behaviour towards online banking and provide solutions to fill any existing gaps.

This is why Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s first credit rating and research Agency, has launched its 2018 Digital Banking Satisfaction Index report, a survey which highlights customer's preferences and attitude towards digital banking platforms provided by banks in Nigeria.

The objective of this report is for banks to use these preferences highlighted in the survey to create innovative techniques to enhance customer experiences on digital banking platforms. Also, through this survey, Agusto & Co. assigned four banks with a “5 star” rating for Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction of which Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc scored the highest, emerging the “Best Digital Bank in Nigeria”. The bank was rated based on its seamless e-banking experience.

It is important to note however, that findings from this report showed that there is room for improvement on online banking services in Nigeria, as majority of Nigerian customers crave an upgraded user interface, enhanced security features, speedy notifications on account activities, and a less cumbersome experience! It further revealed that personalised services and modification of these preferences can enhance the overall banking performance.

The launch of this report concludes the Agusto & Co. report launch campaign, which awarded participants who shared their unique digital banking experiences across social media, with a Samsung smartphone, and loads of airtime vouchers! The Digital Banking Satisfaction Index conducted by the agency includes the results of a focus group of respondents drawn from the formal and informal sector segments of the economy.

The report is available online, click here to read

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 LUTH Force-feeding babies leads to untimely death of infants - Paediatricianbullet
2 Child Trafficking Police arrest Pastor running 'baby factory' in...bullet
3 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet

Related Articles

Air Peace Airline shakes aviation world with order for 10 brand new 737 MAX planes
24th NES Summit Poverty to Prosperity: Making governance and institutions work
Shameful UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account [Video]
Caught in the Act 2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya
Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security guard in the head
In Gombe Police arrest driver for allegedly killing his employer
BetBiga.com Revolutionary sports betting platform, goes live in Nigeria, assures punters of bigger odds and bonuses
South African Airways Carrier celebrates 20 years of excellent service in Nigeria with remarkable global recognition
Qwerty Banking Technology as a bedrock of Customer Engagement
WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote

Metro

Ethiopian police officer gets drunk, kills 2 police officers
Police vs. Police Drunk Ethiopian officer shoots and kills 2 colleagues while drunk, before being shot himself
Old Mutual celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate
Old Mutual Brand celebrates customers with online giveaway; see how you can participate
Facebook sued for sex trafficking by a unknown 22-yr-old woman
Rape, PIMP Woman sues Facebook for sex trafficking
Woman kills 8-month old stepdaughter with rat poison, in court
Cold-Blooded Killer Woman who killed her 8-month old step-daughter with rat poison is in court
X
Advertisement