Community, mum mourn man who died saving 13 in boat accident

The Bakana Hero Rivers community, mum mourn man who died saving 13 in boat accident

  • Published:
Bakana community has been thrown into grief following the death of Blackson, who died of exhaustion after saving 13 people in the sea.

(Uncova)

One week after 36-year-old Joseph Blackson saved 13 people in a boat accident, the entire Bakana community is still in grief with natives mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a report by The Sun, the community has been thrown into grief following the death of Blackson, who died of exhaustion after saving 13 people in the sea without using a life jacket.

It was further reported that the natives of the Bakana community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, are yet to get over Blackson's death because he exhibited an extraordinary valour before giving up the ghost.

play Late Joe Blackson's mum, Mrs Elizabeth Blackson (Punch)

 

ALSO READ: Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident

Joe Blackson was a humanitarian - mother of deceased

The late Blackson's mother, Mrs Elizabeth Blackson has described her son as a humanitarian in a recent interview with Punch.

Mrs Blackson told the newspaper that the late Blackson was a very kind person who was always ready to show kindness to others, even if it would cause him pains.

The grieving mum further said her late son was not rich but usually driven by passion to show kindness whenever there was an opportunity to do so.

