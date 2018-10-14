Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Classmates of Nigerian student save him Ireland deportation

Classmates of Nigerian student join hands to save him getting kicked out of Ireland

A Nigerian teen Nonso Muojeke is relying on the goodwill of his school friends in Ireland to escape deportation from the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Classmates of Nigerian student join hands to save him getting kicked out of Ireland play

A campaign SaveNonso has come to live to aid a Nigerian teen's battle against deportation from Ireland.

(Irish Examiner)

The classmates of a Nigerian student Nonso Muojeke have made a video appealing to the government in Ireland to stop the deportation of his family.

According to the Irish Examiner the 14-year-old teen who has lived in Ireland for 11 years is afraid to be sent to his home country Nigeria.

His friends at the Tullamore College have reportedly "travelled to Leinster House to deliver a 22,000-signature petition to Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan to allow the family to continue to live here."

The Irish Examiner confirmed this in a report published today.

ALSO READ: Deported man takes it out on wife, almost cuts her head off

Nonso Muojeke's family have been told that they are returning back to their country after getting denied of asylum.

"Nonso has lived virtually his whole life here - over 11 years.

"Forcing him to leave the only home he knows will inflict great harm on this young boy.

"Minister Charles Flanagan has the power to keep Nonso where he belongs - with his friends and community who love and care for him in Tullamore," Muojeke's teacher Joe Caslin is quoted by the Irish Examiner.

According to reports the teen's dad passed away in the year 2006 causing his mother to move down to Ireland the following year with his brother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
2 Video See how man humiliated girlfriend after seeing her with another...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Wire Fraud 2 Nigerians sentenced to U.S prison for defrauding banks
Libya Slavery Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity
Bobrisky Cross-dresser says he was not deported but only asked to get a working visa
No Respect Man to be sent packing for calling Kenya's president a monkey
Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked Saudi Arabian boss who killed her last maid
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Caveman Mob forces Chinese man to pack his poo-poo after he messed up beautiful garden
In Ghana 72 Nigerian women face deportation for alleged involvement in prostitution

Metro

Policemen use taser on man caught having sex with car exhaust
Brave mum sustains horrific bruises on her body after shielding her baby from frozen rain
Brave mum sustains horrific bruises on her body after shielding her baby from frozen rain
Innonson's counsel allegedly attacked, in critical condition
Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, in critical condition
5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is rearrested again
5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is rearrested again
X
Advertisement