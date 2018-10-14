Classmates of Nigerian student save him Ireland deportation

news

The classmates of a Nigerian student Nonso Muojeke have made a video appealing to the government in Ireland to stop the deportation of his family.

According to the Irish Examiner the 14-year-old teen who has lived in Ireland for 11 years is afraid to be sent to his home country Nigeria.

His friends at the Tullamore College have reportedly "travelled to Leinster House to deliver a 22,000-signature petition to Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan to allow the family to continue to live here."

The Irish Examiner confirmed this in a report published today.

Nonso Muojeke's family have been told that they are returning back to their country after getting denied of asylum.

"Nonso has lived virtually his whole life here - over 11 years.

"Forcing him to leave the only home he knows will inflict great harm on this young boy.

"Minister Charles Flanagan has the power to keep Nonso where he belongs - with his friends and community who love and care for him in Tullamore," Muojeke's teacher Joe Caslin is quoted by the Irish Examiner.

According to reports the teen's dad passed away in the year 2006 causing his mother to move down to Ireland the following year with his brother.