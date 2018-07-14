Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl

Scandal Pastor remanded for sleeping with a 13 year old girl

Charged with defilement, Eric Quaye pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court again on June 26 for further hearing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl play

A pastor who doubles as driver was denied bail by an Accra circuit court and remanded into police custody for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in his residence at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

Charged with defilement, Eric Quaye pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court again on June 26 for further hearing.

Counsel for the accused person, Michael Kpodo applied for bail for his client, but the court presided over by Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison did not grant the application.

According to the GNA, chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is mother of the victim with whom the suspect lives in the same vicinity.

READ MORE:  Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud

Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl play

 

The prosecution narrated that pastor Eric Quaye lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her, while she was playing with his daughter last month.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire further revealed that on June 6, this same year, the pastor again asked the victim to dry his sponge for him, but upon her return he again lured the girl into his room and had sex with her.

Prosecution added that some neighbours spotted the victim emerging from the pastor’s room and alerted the complainant, and upon interrogation the victim disclosed her ordeal to her mother.

The disturbed mother went to the police station and filed a complaint, and a medical form was issued her to take the victim to the hospital.

Pastor Eric Quaye was subsequently arrested.

It is not clear yet which church Eric Quaye preaches the word of God in and how his congregation is reacting to the scandal that has hit their leader.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to...bullet
2 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
3 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet

Related Articles

Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach

Metro

The story of 19-year-old doctor from Baghdad goes viral
Kylie Jenner 19-year-old doctor from Baghdad's story compete with model's achievement at 19
SO&U nails it again with Glo latest Ad
Russia 2018 SO&U nails it again with Glo latest Ad
Boomplay hits 10 million installations on Google Play store
Boomplay With 10 million installations on Google Play store, 29 million total user base, music content platform takes the lead in Africa!
Party agent pours acid on another agent during Ekiti elections
Ekiti Election Party agent reportedly pours acid on another agent during election