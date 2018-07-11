Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who wanted to marry 15-yr-old girl gets beaten by photographer

Child Bride Man who wanted to marry 15-yr-old girl gets beaten by wedding photographer

A photographer opted for conscience over money at a wedding event where a 15-year-old was to be married.

  • Published:
Man who wanted to marry a young girl gets beaten by wedding photographer play

A Turkish photographer has inspired a new discussion on child brides after openly opposing a marriage between a 15-year-old girl and a much older man who hired him.

(Press)

A Turkish photographer Onur Albayrak has told of an incident that saw him beat up a man who invited him to take pictures at a wedding he was to have with a 15-year-old girl.

The ceremony was scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the Turgut Özal Nature Park in the eastern Turkish province of Malatya but Albayrak refused to get to work when he learned about the age of the bride.

Man who wanted to marry a young girl gets beaten by wedding photographer play

A Turkish photographer Onur Albayrak who beat up a man at his wedding has been hailed as a social media hero.

(Hurriyet Daily News)

 

He soon got into a physical confrontation with the groom who insisted that he must stick to an earlier agreement to provide his services.

Hurriyet Daily News confirmed this in a report. No amount of pressure can make the photographer feel guilty for his response he expressed in a Facebook post published two days after the brawl.

“Yes, the reports are correct. A child bride means child abuse, and no force in the world can make me photograph a child as a bride.

“The groom had come to my studio some two weeks ago and was alone.

"I saw the bride for the first time at the wedding. She’s a child, and I felt her fear because she was trembling.

"The groom attacked me as I was leaving,” Onur Albayrak strongly expressed.

This ended in a broken nose for the aggressor.

Social media hero

The photographer's action challenging a union between the little girl and a much older man has earned him accolades on social media.

Especially on Twitter, Onur Albayrak's popularity is reaching remote regions and it is not for his ability to take pictures.

In fact, it is because he refused to take any.

ALSO READ: Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi

Child marriage struggles for acceptance in Nigeria

The child bride pandemic appears to be an Africa-wide affair.

Some cultures in Nigeria are known for supporting unions between an older man and a child.

A civil Nigerian society however has no love for such a relationship.

The desire to have it removed introduced the #ChildNotBride campaign which saw public protests against the practice.

Man who wanted to marry a young girl gets beaten by wedding photographer play

Nothing, not even an insane level of maturity or consent, will justify marrying off a girl until she comes of age and can legally make these decisions.

(Oyibos)

 

ALSO READ: 56-yr-old woman who got married at 53 gives birth to baby boy [Photos]

Part of the demands of the participants included ensuring that the Nigerian Senate make a law that will make it punishable to marry a girl who has not clocked the age of 18.

Domestic abuse generally encountered by women still thrives in Nigeria.

It tells the tale of a society which still sees the female gender as objects despite its claim of advancement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet
3 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet

Related Articles

In Kogi Man set to wed two brides in March, releases pre-wedding photos
Wonder Working God 56-yr-old woman who got married at 53 gives birth to baby boy [Photos]
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
In Abia Another man to wed two brides, makes separate posters
Child Not Bride Sadness greets marriage between old Nigerian man, 15-yr-old Indian girl
Extreme Measures Hospital detains mother, newborn baby for 4 months over N215K
Miss Sahhara 'I can't wait for the day my 'daughter' will get married' - Father [Video]
Mind Control Carpenter kills 6-yr-old daughter at girlfriend's request
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

Metro

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
VSKIT to share N100 million in the battle of talents
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people
Not Safe Outside Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons
During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date
Guardian Angel Every month during NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date