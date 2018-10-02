Pulse.ng logo
Child Abuse: Christian Leader, 71 gets imprisoned for 72 years

Extremist Pastor 71-year old aggressive Christian cult leader sentenced to 72 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child she stole from Uganda

She was convicted on the emotional testimony of a former convert who had 11 surgeries to correct physical abuse suffered under the cult leader.

Child Abuse: Christian Leader, 71 gets imprisoned for 72 years play

Deborah Green, Christian Cult Leader who got sentenced to 72 years in prison

(CBS News)

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, a jury found Deborah Green guilty of three counts of child rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of child abuse. 

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, Green was sentenced to 72 years in prison by Judge James Sanchez in Grants, New Mexico.

Judge Sanchez told the victim. “A weaker person would not have survived. That means you can continue on being strong.”

Who is Deborah Green?

She is the leader of the Aggressive Christianity Mission Corps that operates in a secluded Fence Lake, New Mexico compound. She likes to dress in a General’s attire to signify her position and authority.

Authorities commenced into the sect upon suspicion of sexual abuse on a former member in 2017.

The abuse was suspected to have been perpetrated by Green and her son-in-law, Peter Green.

According to KRQE, authorities then stormed the secluded building and found 11 children, with some as young as 4 years old.

Her conviction

play Left; Deborah Green and right; Right; Robert Green (CBS News)

Court records reveal that in 1990, Green had forced her daughter to steal a child from Uganda. The child was subsequently physically and sexually abused for years to come.

The testimony that tipped the scales came from a former member who told the court that, “Emotionally, she broke me as a child to the point where I still, today, struggle with my own self-confidence, my self-esteem, my sense of worth.

She also revealed that she still struggles to recover from being physically and emotionally abused, adding she’s had 11 surgeries to help fix broken bones.

Another case is imminent against Green, about the death of Enoch Miller whom authorities said died in 2014.

A jury selection began on Thursday, September 27, 2018, to try Green for child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

