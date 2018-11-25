Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

CCTV captures man suspected of stealing female underwear in UNILORIN

CCTV captures man suspected of stealing female underwear in UNILORIN

While a man rummages through a yard in search of an unknown item, the female students who watched him observe their dresses hope he gets arrested before he can escape.

  • Published:
CCTV captures man suspected of stealing female underwear in UNILORIN play

A suspected thief does not know he is being watched as he observed dresses belonging to some female students.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A group of frightened female students at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) are heard in a video hoping help comes soon as they watch a man rummage through a line of clothes for what they believe might be their underwear.

Unknown to him, they watch him from their hostel as he makes his search through the glare of a CCTV camera.

ALSO READ: Man caught picking used sanitary pads in DELSU

The day of the incident is on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from the time stamp on a television screen.

As the suspected thief move around hoping to complete his mission, the female undergraduates nurture hope of a timely response from security agents.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)bullet
2 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death
Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-yr-old boy
2 Yahoo boys, a security guard arrested as suspects for DELSU Student's murder
Man caught picking used sanitary pads in DELSU
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them

Metro

Vote for the Cece Yara Foundation and save millions of Nigerian children from sexual abuse
Vote for the Cece Yara Foundation and save millions of Nigerian children from sexual abuse
Suspected ritualist nabbed with 3 human skulls in Ibadan
Police capture suspected kidnapper during gun shootout
Mortuary staff arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
Mortuary staff get arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife
X
Advertisement