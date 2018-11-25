While a man rummages through a yard in search of an unknown item, the female students who watched him observe their dresses hope he gets arrested before he can escape.
Unknown to him, they watch him from their hostel as he makes his search through the glare of a CCTV camera.
The day of the incident is on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from the time stamp on a television screen.
As the suspected thief move around hoping to complete his mission, the female undergraduates nurture hope of a timely response from security agents.