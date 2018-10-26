Catholic priest shamed for having fun with staff

A priest has inspired negative opinion when a picture of him at a beach emerged. He was captured alongside a female staff who was dressed for leisure.
The clergyman is captured at the shore of beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa. Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party organized by the church.
Dhlovu who is reportedly the person in charge of a church-run radio station Tigawane radio, is believed to have disregarded his oath of celibacy by appearing in the picture with Mwiwa.
According to a report by the Face Of Malawi, the staff who is a presenter at the church's media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest.