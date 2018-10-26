Catholic priest shamed for having fun with staff

news

A Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of the Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, has been criticized after a picture of him getting comfortable with his staff emerged.

The clergyman is captured at the shore of beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa. Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party organized by the church.

Dhlovu who is reportedly the person in charge of a church-run radio station Tigawane radio, is believed to have disregarded his oath of celibacy by appearing in the picture with Mwiwa.

According to a report by the Face Of Malawi, the staff who is a presenter at the church's media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest.