Catholic priest shamed for having fun with staff

Catholic priest reportedly shamed for having fun with his staff

A priest has inspired negative opinion when a picture of him at a beach emerged. He was captured alongside a female staff who was dressed for leisure.

Catholic priest shamed for having fun with his staff play

A priest has received some criticism for getting too comfortable with a staff.

(Face Of Malawi)

A Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of the Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi, has been criticized after a picture of him getting comfortable with his staff emerged.

The clergyman is captured at the shore of beach with a lady identified as Grace Mwiwa. Both are captured in cosy outfits as they attended a beach party organized by the church.

ALSO READ: White garment prophet seen having fun with a female wedding guest [Video]

Dhlovu who is reportedly the person in charge of a church-run radio station Tigawane radio, is believed to have disregarded his oath of celibacy by appearing in the picture with Mwiwa.

According to a report by the Face Of Malawi, the staff who is a presenter at the church's media platform might have received a recent boost in her career due to her relationship with the priest.

