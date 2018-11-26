Catholic Corpers involved in an auto accident (graphic photos)

news

Off the madness of 18 Corpers who lost their lives at Mowe, close to Lagos after boarding a night bus from Kaduna to Lagos, another disheartening news has struck.

On Sunday, November 25, 2018, Catholic Corpers were severely injured from an accident. They were on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Lailas News, the accident occurred between Ette and Ekparakwa, Akwa Ibom state. The toll of casualties is unknown at this time. They were boarding a white bus.

View some of the terrible photos here;

May God comfort and heal them.