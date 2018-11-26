Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Catholic Corpers involved in an auto accident (graphic photos)

Catholic Corpers involved in an auto accident (graphic photos)

The Corpers were on their way from Uyo to Port Harcourt.

  • Published:
Catholic Corpers involved in an auto accident (graphic photos) play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing

(Pulse )

Off the madness of 18 Corpers who lost their lives at Mowe, close to Lagos after boarding a night bus from Kaduna to Lagos, another disheartening news has struck.

On Sunday, November 25, 2018, Catholic Corpers were severely injured from an accident. They were on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Lailas News, the accident occurred between Ette and Ekparakwa, Akwa Ibom state. The toll of casualties is unknown at this time. They were boarding a white bus.

play The scene (Laila's News)
play The bus (Laila's News)

 

View some of the terrible photos here;

play
play

May God comfort and heal them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Rape Injustice 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them,...bullet
3 Man caught picking used sanitary pads in DELSUbullet

Related Articles

Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car, injures ADC
36 die in road accidents in Ondo
Citizens protest as 13-yr-old boxer dies in ring
Ember Months: No blood sucking demons on roads, drive carefully, FRSC tells drivers
Young Priest father dies in auto crash 3 days after celebrating 1 year of priesthood
Obiano, FRSC remember road crash victims
4 INEC workers, a Corper and a 3-yr-old die in car accident

Metro

Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape
Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape
Gay prostitutes arrested over alleged blackmail
Gay prostitutes arrested over alleged blackmail
Youths in Benue kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man
Benue youth kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man
41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student
41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student
X
Advertisement