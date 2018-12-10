Pulse.ng logo
Cartalogs, a reliable marketplace for cars launches in Lagos

The platform provides car services that allow people live their lives without stress.

  • Published:
play

Cartalogs, a reliable online marketplace for cars in Nigeria has launched in Lagos. The brand is keen on making exploring, verification, buying, and selling of cars seamless and stress free. In today’s fast developing world, Cartalogs puts her customers first through a rewarding journey by enhancing their car experiences.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been looking for a way to make lives easier for people, especially when buying cars.” Said Kelechi Idoko, Cartalogs Founder. Our market research and interaction with people confirmed that people have become busier and crave for convenience when they want to buy, verify or sell cars. While we wanted to serve that fundamental human need, we also wanted to build a platform that is super easy to navigate and use, to truly enable people to live without stress. We must adopt a revolution where buying or selling a car should be as easy as ordering a taxi from your comfort zone”

“This is an exciting journey for us and marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a  brand,” said Ogbonna Ukwuaba, Head of Operations. “While we’re young, and our commitment to the community we serve will not change, there is incredible potential to grow. Our new brand proposition positions us for those opportunities.”

In all, Cartalogs exist to serve a fundamental human need of convenience in a whole new way.

About Cartalogs

Cartalogs is a reliable marketplace for cars that strives to provide car services that allow people to live without stress. It’s a platform where Nigerians can explore, buy, sell, and verify cars at ease.

Cartalogs incorporates unique business model and service experiences that combines social networking, commerce and bespoke car experiences that promotes stress-free living, in a world where convenience, mobile and ease matters.

To learn more, visit cartalogs.com

