news

In Akure, Ondo State, a car impounded by the police has reportedly disappeared from a station despite the presence of armed officers.

Sahara Reporters confirm that a Toyota Corolla vehicle with no battery vanished without a trace. It was reportedly seized a month prior to its disappearance.

ALSO READ: Tank stand collapses on UNN student's new car (Video)

According to reports, the weird incident has attracted the attention of the state commissioner Mr Gbenga Adeyanju who hopes to get to the bottom of it.

“The Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, has shown interest in the case because it is a big slap on our faces.

"How can a thief enter into a station that is fully armed with officers and make away with the car?," a source told Sahara Reporters.

An officer who was on duty the day the vehicle vanished has been apprehended based on more reports.