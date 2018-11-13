Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Canada visa: Businessman charged for alleged N3.1m fraud

Canada visa: Businessman charged for alleged N3.1m fraud

Fifty-year-old Uhegbu, who resides on Eging-Ekem St., Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a six-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, stealing and obtaining by false pretences.

  • Published:
How to apply for Canada Visa play Canadian visa: Businessman charged for alleged N3.1m fraud (Working holiday Canda)

A businessman, Daniel Uhegbu, who allegedly defrauded a pastor of N2 million and  one other person, N1.15 million, on the pretext of procuring Canadian visa,  on Monday appeared before  an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Fifty-year-old Uhegbu, who resides on  Eging-Ekem St., Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a six-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, stealing and obtaining by false pretences.

The prosecution said that the accused portrayed himself as a staff of Canadian Embassy and defrauded Pastor Fortune Chuckwudi and David Uche in the guise that he would procure Canadian visa for them.

Police Insp. Raphael Donny told the court that the accused committed the offences with one person still at large on March 15, 2017, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the accused stole a Nigerian Passport No: A02572422, property of the pastor, and  also stole his N2 million.

He added that the accused fraudulently obtained N1. 15 million from  another complainant under the pretext that he was a staff of Canadian Embassy and would procure visa for him too.

The offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for false pretences while Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsemi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsemi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 30, 2019 for trial. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Innoson's counsel allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, in critical condition
How Nigerian computer technician was forced into prostitution in Italy
Wizkid and Shola Here are 5 ways to not be a deadbeat dad
In Lagos Man, 38, in court over alleged GCE forms scam
Caught in the Act 2 Nigerians arrested for electronic fraud in Kenya
Spiritual Business Herbalist allegedly dupes client to the tune of N400K
In Lagos Businessman docked over alleged 55,000 dollars fraud
2 Nigerians studying abroad charged with criminal conspiracy after alleged scam of N13m
Nigerian man claiming to be hurricane victim reportedly defrauds Red Cross
Police re-arraign Badagry prince over alleged fraud

Metro

Kotu ta hukuntar da wani mutum mai shekara talatin da ɗaya
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing his father
Man claims ritualists now buy ladies panties N200k (Video)
Man gets caught stealing women's panties in Imo
Nigerian man beats 'white oppressor' in South Africa (Video)
Nigerian man gives white oppressor 'come back' beating in South Africa (Video)
Female underwear recovered from 'one-chance' operators
Female underwear recovered from 'one-chance' operators
X
Advertisement