Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Businesswoman, 5 others get N360m bail over alleged N72m fraud

In Lagos Businesswoman, 5 others get N360m bail over alleged N72m fraud

Agada was granted bail alongside five others, Adekunle Ademola; Kupoluyi Adesina; Remi Yusuf; Tessy Olalekan and Yemi Morolani.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal High Court Lagos play

Federal High Court Lagos

(naijalegaltalk)

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday slammed a N60 million bail on a businesswoman, Chinweze Agada, for allegedly defrauding a Bureau De Change Operator to the tune of N72 million.

Agada was granted bail alongside five others, Adekunle Ademola; Kupoluyi Adesina; Remi Yusuf; Tessy Olalekan and Yemi Morolani.

Justice Chuka Obiozor, also granted the other accused N60 million bail each with one surety each in like sum.

The judge while granting the six accused bail, ordered that surety to the businesswoman should be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction or a director with the civil service of Lagos State or Federal Government.

Obiozor, however, gave an alternative order to counsel to the businesswoman that “if he wished to stand as her surety, he must submit to the court his Call-to-Bar certificate and a bank Bond of N70 million”.

The judge said that the sureties to the other five accused should only show evidence of three years tax payment to the state government.

He also said the sureties must have their addresses and means of livelihood alongside two recent passport photographs submitted to the court and verified by the court’s deputy chief registrar.

The judge had admitted the accused to bail after entertaining arguments from their counsel who include Lanre Ogunlesi (SAN), Sunday Abumeren, Dapo Daramola, Abdulrahaman Yussuf, Olanrewaju Agbeniyi, O. Y. Arogundade and the prosecutor, Mr Usman Jibrin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The accused were arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan on July 31, by men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

They were arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and false representation.

The prosecutor had told the court that the accused and others now at large, committed the offences on June 1, at No. 22, Olabisi St., off Association Avenue, Shangisha Lagos.

He said that the accused allegedly defrauded a Bureau De Change Operator, Murtala Usman of N72 million, under the pretext of exchanging the money to 200,000 dollars.

The prosecutor had said that the offences contravened Sections 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act 2006.

Jibrin also said the offences contravened Sections 125 and 385 of Criminal Code Law of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 24 for commencement of trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Eid-Mubarak 2018 Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah daybullet
2 Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformedbullet
3 Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Two beautiful plus size Kenyan women open up about loving themselves and turning heads with their sense of fashion
Strategy The life and career of Bethenny Frankel, a reality TV star and businesswoman who sold her company for $100 million
Ivanka Trump Family separations at border marked 'low point,'
Rihanna Singer is transformed by Edward Enninful for British Vogue's September issue
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Photo Of The Day You've got to love Toke Makinwa's dress!
Prison Scandal Lap of luxury: Indonesian jailers busted over fancy cells
Divorce Hubby, 43, wants 11-year-old marriage dissolved, over lack of love
Politics Kenyan beauty queen who stabbed boyfriend 22 times joins growing list of lethal women

Metro

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Master of Style 2018 Meet the top 10 finalists…as contestants arrive Lagos for Finale showdown!
Bar man catches underaged kids sipping beer and walks them out
Not For Persons Under 18! Bar man catches underaged kids sipping beer and walks them out
Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack
No Love In The World Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack