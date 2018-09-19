Businessman docked over alleged 55,000 dollars fraud

news

A 56-year-old businessman, Dominic Labiran, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly swindling a woman to the tune of 55,000 US dollars (about N19.8 million).

Labiran, who shuttles Nigeria and the U.S. to transact business, is facing trial on a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and fraud preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Joseph Jimoh, told the court that Labiran and others still at large committed the offences in August 2017 at No. 5, Adeola Odeku St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Jimoh said that Labiran obtained the sum of 55,000 dollars from one Mrs Prisca Ndu, under the pretext of helping her to resolve a mortgage issue in the U.S.

“The accused told the complainant that he had connections with some top people at the mortgage company in America and therefore, will help her.

“Immediately the money was handed over to Labiran, he disappeared but was later apprehended,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 315 (a) (b), 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Oshin, granted Labiran bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a business owner with a minimum of N1 million in his account, adding that the document of the sureties must be verified by the court’s registrar.

Oshin said the sureties must present evidence of identification such as voter’s card and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 30 for mention.