Budweiser's BUDX coming to Lagos with masterclasses by Chi Modu, Ill Bliss, Others

This December, Budweiser’s music platform, BUDX will be bringing prolific Nigerian-American photographer and documentarian Chi Modu to Lagos.

Tagged “Uncategorized with Chi Modu”, the 2-day event will feature photo exhibitions, workshops, Q and A sessions and masterclass with the legendary hip-hop photographer, Chi Modu, alongside some of Nigeria’s hip hop industry heavyweights, where they will be chopping up and dicing the historical importance of visual imagery in today's hip hop.

Industry taste makers such as hip-hop recording artist and stage performer, Ill Bliss, New-Gen artist, Dice Ailes, Palm-wine music pioneers, Show Dem Camp, Nigerian based multimedia production firm AjeFilms and photographer August Udoh will be sharing their thoughts as panellists.

The masterclass and workshops provide a one of a kind opportunity for aspiring musicians, photographers and visual curators to interact and engage in thought provoking discussions about visual representation in hip-hop with some of the best creatives within the industry.

Get ready to party after a day of masterclasses and learnings, with an awesome line-up of DJs which includes DJ, Smallz, Aye, Calix and Amara Worldwide as well as performances by Dremo, Poe and Marz and Barzini.

BUDX Lagos event is curated by Melanin Unscripted.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2BBjJjO

