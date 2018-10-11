Pulse.ng logo
Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role

Hot Video Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role

The racy video which features the aspiring actress naked in bed except for a thin strip of lacy red panties threatens to break the internet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Budding movie actress sends nude video to director for role play

Aspiring actress

The things that some would do for fame has no bounds. As one aspiring actress goes naked in order to secure a movie role.

According to the @ghanapagedotcom, one Elizabeth Gyabi decided to try the act of seduction in order to become a Kumawood actress. Fortunately or unfortunately, this video has been leaked online by anonymous persons.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle goes naked says she’s dripping in melanin

The follows the trend of “small girl, big God” on social media, that has a lot of young girls displaying affluent lifestyles that they cannot. The need to ‘market’ yourself for a sponsor or limelight goes like a canker on the souls of young girls.

Whether she got the role or not remains unknown. But we hope her efforts didn’t go in vain and wish her well.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

