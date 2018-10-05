Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silence

news

Janatil Firdaws Yakubu, the beautiful muslim bride who lost her husband, Disu Kamaru on their wedding day and went into a coma has finally broken silence since the incident happened on September 30, 2018.

Over the weekend, it was all tears and sorrow at Madina, a suburb of Accra, as a young man met his untimely death in fatal accident en route to his wedding reception.

The groom, Disu Kamaru died on the spot as the car he was driving to his reception crashed on the Adenta-Madina highway.

The wife, Janatil Firdaws Yakubu, who was riding with him sustained serious injuries and reports indicate that she is in a coma at a hospital in Accra.

Reports indicate that the newly weds were on their way to the Africana Guest House near the Atomic Roundabout for their party, when another vehicle crashed into their vehicle at Madina, Accra.

This happened shortly after Islamic Clerics had performed the necessary rights somewhere in Adentan, to officially pronounce them "husband and wife".

The widow has since been discharged from the hospital.

She took to Facebook to speak out for the first time since the incident happened.

In the post, Firdaws compared the death of her husband to the death of Prophet Mohammed expressed hope that everything will be fine since Allah is eternal and he takes care of his children.

Read Janatil Firdaws Yakubu post below:

Alhamdulila!!!! O people whoever was worshipping Muhammad should know that Muhammad has died. Whoever was worshipping God should know that God is living and never dies."

"And Muhammad is but a Messenger. The Messengers before him passed away. Should you turn on your heels if he will die or be killed? And whoever turns on his heels will not harm God in the least. And God will reward the thankful. "If Allah permitted us to worship any human being on earth u will be the first and last I will worship.

Am indeed de luckiest woman on earth to have such a wonderful and God fearing man. You have always thought me in everything I should give tnx to Allah.

MAY_ALLAH_GRANT_YOU_JANNA

LOVE U BOO."